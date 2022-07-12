PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man suffered minor injuries in a crash near Palmyra Tuesday afternoon.
According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, A 2016 Ford F150 driven by Howard E. Disselhorst, 49, of Palmyra was heading north on County Road 337 around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. About 4 miles northeast of Palmyra, a southbound 2021 Ford F150 driven by Scott A. Gard, 45, of Mexico, Mo. reportedly crossed the centerline and his the other Ford nearly head-on.
MSHP reports that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Gard reported no injuries, while Disselhorst opted to seek his own treatment for minor injuries he sustained in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.