MONROE CITY, Mo. — Two Center teens were injured in a Friday night crash southeast of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Daniel L. Pugh, 23, of Bowling Green, was heading west when it failed to yield at the intersection of Route J and Route A, 3 miles southeast of Monroe City, at 6:35 p.m. and traveled into the path of a northbound 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by a 16-year-old Center female.
The teen driver and a passenger, a 13-year-old female from Center, were taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both teens and Pugh were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Monroe City Police Department.