CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A New London man and a Hannibal man died, and two others were seriously injured, in an early Sunday morning crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina driven by William C. MacFarlane, 22, of Hannibal, was heading east at 12:48 a.m. on Mo. 154 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The patrol said the Chevrolet struck the front head-on of a 2020 Peterbilt 579 driven by Monte J. Jackson, 56, of Greentown, Ind., which was westbound on U.S. 54. The Peterbilt traveled off the left side of the road, coming to rest in a ditch.
Two passengers in the Chevrolet, Miguel J. Mendez, 19, of New London, and Jacob M. Hamm, 23, of Hannibal, were pronounced dead at 3:56 a.m. at the scene by Pike County Deputy Coroner Harry Nelson. They were taken to Bibb-Veach Funeral Home by the Pike County coroner’s office.
MacFarlane was taken by Van-Far Ambulance District to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Another passenger, Landon B. Leake, was taken by Pike County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
MacFarlane, Mendez and Hamm were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said, and it’s unknown if Leake was wearing a seat belt.