KAHOKA, Mo. — Two Northeast Missouri residents were taken to hospitals after a crash Tuesday east of Kahoka.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that at 5:30 a.m., a 1995 Chevrolet truck driven by Shiloh J. Krise, 33, of Wyaconda, was traveling west at 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 4 miles east of Kahoka when he tried to avoid an oncoming car passing from the eastbound lane. Krise lost control and crossed the center line, striking the car that was being passed, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Terra L. Dean, 35, of Kahoka.
Dean was taken to Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with serious injuries. Krise was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.