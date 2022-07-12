MEMPHIS, Mo. — A two-car crash Tuesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 2007 ASV RC60 front-end loader driven by Hannah J. Miller, 23, of Memphis was heading north at a slow rate of speed Tuesday on Missouri Route MM about a mile an a half south of Memphis. At 11:25 a.m., a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Burbert L. Fountain, 82, of Rutledge was also heading north and struck the rear of the loader.
MSHP reported that Fountain did have a seat belt on at the time of the crash, while Miller was not using any safety devices. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash, with Miller taking a private vehicle to Scotland County Hospital for treatment. Fountain was taken to Scotland County Hospital by Scotland Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.