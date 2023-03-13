LOUISIANA, Mo. — Two people face drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a Louisiana address.
Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said the department and the East Central Drug Task, with support from the Bowling Green Police Department, searched 921 Allen, which is next to Lincoln Park, on Friday.
Phillip Lee Webster, 61, was charged with a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, Class D felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail and Class E felony of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristian Lee Davis, 29, was charged with a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, two Class D felonies of possession of a controlled substance and a Class E felony of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond for both was set at $50,000 cash only.