PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Two Frankford men were injured in a two-car crash on Tuesday evening in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that William M. Hinnich, 54, was traveling north on U.S. 61 near East Outer 61 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The patrol said a 1997 Ford F-150 driven by Leroy Bowen, 82, pulled into the path of Hinnich, causing the Silverado to strike the F-150.
The F-150 traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Hinnich was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Bowen was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.