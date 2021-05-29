MEMPHIS, Mo. — A two-car crash Friday afternoon sent both drivers to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Chrysler Sebring driven by Harold J. Snyder, 69, of Kirksville, Mo. was turning left onto US 136 from a private drive at 2:20 p.m. The Chrysler was struck by a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Lacey A. Miller, 22, of Wyaconda, Mo.
Both drivers were taken to the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis for treatment of injuries. MSHP reported that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, Memphis Police Department, and Scotland County Rural Fire Department.