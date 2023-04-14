ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A Friday-morning crash in Clark County, Mo. sent two people to the hospital.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Lester D. Shaffer, 83, of Alexandria, Mo. was heading west on US 136 about 3 miles west of Alexandria. The Cadillac made a left turn around 10:50 a.m. and hit an eastbound 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Adam W. Tucker, 39, of Alexandria.
Tucker was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Southeast Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. Loreta M. Schafer, 59, of Alexandria and a passenger in the Cadillac, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries.
MSHP reports that Tucker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while the occupants of the Cadillac were not. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, and Wayland Fire Department.