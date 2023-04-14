ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A Friday-morning crash in Clark County, Mo. sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Lester D. Shaffer, 83, of Alexandria, Mo. was heading west on US 136 about 3 miles west of Alexandria. The Cadillac made a left turn around 10:50 a.m. and hit an eastbound 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Adam W. Tucker, 39, of Alexandria.