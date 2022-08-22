CENTER, Mo — Two people were injured in a Saturday morning crash north of Center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Jose M. Ramirez-Bruno, 26, of Pacific, was heading east at 11:58 a.m., failed to stop at a stop sign on Route A at Route H, 5 miles north of Center, and struck a southbound 2017 Dodge Durango driven by Charles R. Rudd, 36, of Canton.

