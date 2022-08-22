CENTER, Mo — Two people were injured in a Saturday morning crash north of Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Jose M. Ramirez-Bruno, 26, of Pacific, was heading east at 11:58 a.m., failed to stop at a stop sign on Route A at Route H, 5 miles north of Center, and struck a southbound 2017 Dodge Durango driven by Charles R. Rudd, 36, of Canton.
Rudd was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, Faith E. Kline, 31, of Canton, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Blessing with moderate injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Ambulance and Center Fire Department.