HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Thursday afternoon crash northwest of Hannibal injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Buick Rainier driven by a 16-year-old Hannibal male was heading west at 4:03 p.m. on Marion County Road 432, 1 mile northwest of Hannibal. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the north side of the road and overturned.
The driver was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Mason W. Culp, 18, of Hannibal, refused treatment for minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.