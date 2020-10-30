STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2019 Volvo driven by Alton McKinnon, 41, of Collins, Ga., was heading west at 4:20 p.m. on U.S. 36, 4 miles east of Monroe City, when it struck a westbound 1995 International driven by Brian E. Meranda, 57, of Center. The Volvo crossed the median and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
McKinnon and his passenger, Eureka L. McKinnon, 43, of Springfield, Ill., were taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Meranda reported no injuries.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe City Fire Department assisted at the scene.