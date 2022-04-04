PARIS, Mo. — A man and a teen were injured in a Sunday afternoon moped crash in Paris.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Beamer moped driven by Clint E. Fox, 42, of Paris, was heading north at 5:41 p.m. on Comb Street in Paris when it lost control and overturned, ejecting both the driver and a passenger.
Fox was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, a 13-year-old female from Paris, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Paris Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Air Evac.