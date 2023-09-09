NEW LONDON, Mo. — A single-car crash Friday night sent a Quincy driver to the hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2023 Hyundai Sonata driven by Aliyah M. Morrison, 18, of Quincy, Ill. was heading south on U.S. 61 near Salt River, about two miles north of New London, Mo. when Morrison attempted to change lanes around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
MSHP reported that the driver overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail. Morrison was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Katie M. Anderson, 20, of Center, received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.
The Highway Patrol reported that both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, the Ralls County Ambulance, and New London First Responders.