NEW LONDON, Mo. — A single-car crash Friday night sent a Quincy driver to the hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2023 Hyundai Sonata driven by Aliyah M. Morrison, 18, of Quincy, Ill. was heading south on U.S. 61 near Salt River, about two miles north of New London, Mo. when Morrison attempted to change lanes around 9:40 p.m. Friday.