ASHTON, Mo. — Two Kahoka men were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash north of Ashton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Andrew B. Clark, 37, of Kahoka, was heading south at 3 p.m. on County Road 55, 4 miles north of Ashton, when it attempted to swerve around an animal in the road and overturned.
Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis with serious injuries. A passenger, Joe R. Allard, 60, of Kahoka, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County EMS.