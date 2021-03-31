KAHOKA, Mo. — Two West Point, Ill., men were seriously injured in an early Wednesday morning crash east of Kahoka.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by Austin J. Husted, 24, of West Point, was heading west on U.S. 136, 3 miles east of Kahoka, at 12:25 a.m. The patrol said the vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Husted and a passenger, Lester J. Livengood, 18, of West Point, were taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. with serious injuries.
Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.