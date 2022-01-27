BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two teens were injured in a single-car crash Thursday morning in rural Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, around 8:25 a.m. Thursday a 1999 GMC Sonoma was heading north on Mo. NN, about three miles north of U.S. 61, when the 17-year-old female driver from Moscow Mills, Mo. lost control of the truck. The GMC went off the side of the road and struck a sign, flipping the truck.
Both the driver and a 17-year-old female passenger from Troy were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were taken by Pike County EMS to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment, the driver for moderate injuries she sustained, the passenger with minor injuries.