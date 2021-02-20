EOLIA, Mo. — Two teens were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Friday in rural Pike County. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old female from Eolia was driving a 2007 Acura TSX west on Route WW at 3:55 p.m. about 3 miles north of Eolia and failed to yield to the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, Thomas B. Ward, 38, of Clarksville, who was traveling east and making a left turn onto Route D. The Acura struck the Malibu on the passenger side.

The female driver and a 17-year-old male passenger were both taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, with minor injuries. Ward had no reported injuries. All were wearing seat belts.

