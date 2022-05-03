EDGEWOOD, Mo. — A Monday morning two-vehicle crash in Pike County injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 Kenworth driven by Mark A. Revell, 48, of Des Moines, and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Chester W. Rickey, 56, of Hannibal, were heading north at 11:15 a.m. on U.S. 61 south of Route WW. The Chevrolet was following too close to the Kenworth, the patrol said, and the front of the Chevrolet struck the rear of the other vehicle.
Rickey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital West with moderate injuries.