KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Callaway County injured a Perry woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Taylor J. Ragland, 22, of Perry, was heading east on U.S. 54 at Dunn Drive, at 6:37 a.m. The patrol said the GMC failed to yield and pulled into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Express G3500 driven by Patrick J. Isaak, 41, of Hermann.
Ragland, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Callaway County EMS to University Hospital with minor injuries.