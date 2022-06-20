PALMYRA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday night south of Palmyra injured one.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Ashley N. Kinzel, 30, of Alton, Ill., was heading north at 6 p.m. on U.S. 61, 2 miles south of Palmyra, when it turned into the path of a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Keanna L. Tasco, 37, of Canton.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 15-year-old female of Canton, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.