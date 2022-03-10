CANTON, Mo. — Snowy conditions led to a crash north of Canton Thursday afternoon, sending two women to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Kia Soul driven by Karene L. Hill, 28, of Decatur, Ga. was heading north on U.S. 61 Thursday. At around 12:45 p.m., Hill lost control of the Kia on the snow-covered road about five miles north of Canton. The Soul hit the rear of a 2016 Mack truck belonging to the Missouri Department of Transportation, driven by Matthew W. Bodarth, 33, of La Belle, Mo.
Hill, along with a passenger in the Kia, Robinne M. Adams, 38, of Long Beach, Calif., were taken by Lewis County Ambulance for treatment at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Both women were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Canton Fire, and MoDOT.