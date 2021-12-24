CLARENCE, Mo. — An early Friday morning crash in Shelby County injured a Shelbina woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Nissan Maxima driven by Brittany L. Mitchell, 32, of Shelbina, was heading east at 1:49 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Clarence when it traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected, skidded off the road into the median and struck the ground.
Mitchell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Clarence Fire Department and Salt River Ambulance.