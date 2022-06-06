NEW LONDON, Mo. A Friday afternoon utility terrain vehicle crash seriously injured a New London woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 John Deere UTV driven by Lisa A. Ketsenburg, 52, of New London, was heading west at 2:40 p.m. on Kingsville Lane, 3 miles west of New London, when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Ketsenburg was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Ralls County Ambulance.