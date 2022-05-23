HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Sunday afternoon utility terrain vehicle crash on private property south of Hannibal injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Polaris RZR UTV driven by Travis W. Wilson, 49, of Hannibal, was heading south at 1:30 p.m. in a field 4 miles south of Hannibal when it made a left turn, lost control and overturned.
Wilson was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Travis L. Wilson, 21, of Hannibal, was taken to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.