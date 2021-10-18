CENTER, Mo. — A Saturday night utility terrain vehicle crash southeast of Center injured an Iowa woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Randy E. Grisham, 56, of Donnelson, Iowa, was traveling on a dirt trail at 7 p.m. on private property, 2 1/2 miles south of Center, when it struck a tree and rolled over.
A passenger, Jamie L. Grisham, 33, of Donnelson, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Center Fire Department.