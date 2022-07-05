ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — The driver and passenger of a utility task vehicle were injured in a Friday night head-on crash in Alexandria.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Kawasaki UTV driven by a 17-year-old male of Keokuk, Iowa, was heading south at 6 p.m. on Sycamore Street when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed, crossed the center of the road and struck head-on a northbound 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Cody A. Payne, 23, of Kahoka.
The 17-year-old was taken by personal vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Keokuk with minor injuries. A passenger, Clint R. Hoyt, 46, of Keokuk, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing in Keokuk with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Ambulance.