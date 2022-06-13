NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Vandalia man died after a Friday night crash north of New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Subaru Forester driven by Ian G. Smith, 27, of Vandalia, was heading south at 7:07 p.m. on U.S. 61, approximately 2 miles north of New London, when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
A passenger, Shawn C. Wise, 24, of Vandalia, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Wise was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. at the hospital by Dr. Collin Schuster.
Smith and Wise were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, New London Police Department and New London Fire Department.