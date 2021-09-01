VANDALIA, Mo. — A Vandalia man died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Route P in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Zachary D. Utterback, 30, of Vandalia, was heading north at 1:53 p.m. on Route P, 3 miles northwest of Vandalia. The patrol said the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times, ejecting Utterback, who was not wearing a seat belt.
Utterback was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:11 p.m. by Ralls County Coroner Robert Van Winkle. He was taken to Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Van Far Ambulance, Ralls County Ambulance and Vandalia First Responders.