PALMYRA, Mo. — A Vandalia, Mo. man was struck and killed on U.S. 61 Friday night, just south of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 16 year old male from Hannibal was heading south on U.S. 61 around 9:20 p.m. Friday when Austin C. Taylor, 30, of Vandalia ran into the roadway.
The Chrysler struck Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County coroner Rick Jones. There were no injuries reported for the driver of the van.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Palmyra Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Fire Department, and the Marion County Ambulance.