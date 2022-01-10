KAHOKA, Mo. — A Wayland woman was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash north of Kahoka.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Chyane M. Fox, 33, of Wayland, was heading east at 1:57 p.m. on Route C, 5 miles north of Kahoka, when it lost control on the ice-covered roadway, traveled off the road and overturned.
Fox, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Health Keokuk in Keokuk, Iowa, with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Ambulance, Clark County Rescue and Wayland Fire Department.