ELY, Mo. — A Wayland woman was seriously injured, and her two passengers also were injured, in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. 36.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Letha M. Soper, 59, of Wayland, was heading west at 9 a.m. on U.S. 36, west of Route DD, when it struck from behind a westbound 1980 John Deere 4440 tractor driven by Christopher D. Taylor, 28, of Palmyra. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the patrol said.