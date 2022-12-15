ELY, Mo. — A Wayland woman was seriously injured, and her two passengers also were injured, in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. 36.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Letha M. Soper, 59, of Wayland, was heading west at 9 a.m. on U.S. 36, west of Route DD, when it struck from behind a westbound 1980 John Deere 4440 tractor driven by Christopher D. Taylor, 28, of Palmyra. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Soper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Monroe City and then by Survival Flight to University of Columbia.
A passenger, a 17-year-old female from Wayland, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A second passenger, a 14-year-old female from Wayland, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries. Both passengers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire Department.