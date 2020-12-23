CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A Wellsville man was injured in a Monday morning crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Raymond T. Miller, 45, of Wellsville, was heading north on Route W, north of Route WW, at 6:50 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the west side of the road and struck a tree.
Miller, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with moderate injuries.