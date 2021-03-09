SANTA FE, Mo. — A Wellsville woman was seriously injured in a Monday night crash just east of Santa Fe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jennifer A. Chappins, 40, of Wellsville, was heading east on Route D, just east of Santa Fe, at 9:10 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Chappins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Staff for Life helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Paris Fire Department, Perry Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance.