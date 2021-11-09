ANNADA, Mo. — A Wentzville man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Bradley M. Wolfangel, 18, of Wentzville, was heading north at 2:20 p.m. as a 2004 Western Star 4900 driven by Charles R. Thornhill, 70, of Troy, was heading south on Mo. 79 at Highway H.
The patrol said the Chevrolet crossed the center of the road and struck the Western Star head-on.
Wolfangel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.