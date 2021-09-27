PALMYRA, Mo. — A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford F-450 ambulance driven by Kyle S. Bowman, 31, of Bowling Green, and a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Willard W. Leverett, 93, of Middletown, were heading south at 12:20 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Palmyra north of West Main Cross when the Escape attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance.
Leverett was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries. A passenger, Gloria J. Leverett, 87, of Middletown, also was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Chris Solaro at 2:01 p.m.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department.