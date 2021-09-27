PALMYRA, Mo. — A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Palmyra.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford F-450 ambulance driven by Kyle S. Bowman, 31, of Bowling Green, and a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Willard W. Leverett, 93, of Middletown, were heading south at 12:20 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Palmyra north of West Main Cross when the Escape attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance.

Leverett was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries. A passenger, Gloria J. Leverett, 87, of Middletown, also was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Chris Solaro at 2:01 p.m.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.