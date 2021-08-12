HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. 24.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 International tractor trailer driven by Michael A. Wibberg, 60, of Linn, was heading north and making a left turn at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. 24 at Highway MM, 6 miles west of Hannibal, when it was struck by a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Patsy U. Miller, 89, of Hannibal.
Miller was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.