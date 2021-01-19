NEW LONDON, Mo. — An Albany woman was injured in a late Monday night crash west of New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Mercaides L. Greenwell, 18, of Albany, was heading west on Route A, 2 miles west of New London, at 11:45 p.m. when it lost control on the ice-covered road, struck an embankment, became airborne and came to rest in a creek.
Greenwell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and New London Fire Department.