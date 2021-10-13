EDINA, Mo. — A woman was injured in a Tuesday morning crash on Oak Street in Edina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Stanley W. Menges, 50, of Edina, was heading east at 11 a.m. and a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Destiney J. Smith, 22, of Edina was heading north. The patrol said the Chevrolet failed to yield and struck the Ford.
Smith was taken by Knox County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.