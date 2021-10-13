Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.