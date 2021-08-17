HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Vandalia woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet van driven by Edward D. Little, 52, of Fulton, was heading south at 11:33 a.m. on U.S. 61, 3 miles south of Hannibal, when it stopped in traffic due to a turning tractor trailer. The patrol said a southbound 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Linda M. Livers, 78, of Vandalia, struck the rear of the van and a 2013 GMC pickup driven by Herman A. Shindler, 66, of Frankford, struck the rear of the Traverse.
Livers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Fire Department.