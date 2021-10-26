HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Belleville woman was seriously injured Monday night in a deer-related crash north of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Debra R. Townsend, 58, of Belleville, was heading south at 7:25 p.m. on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Hannibal, when it struck a deer in the road.
Townsend, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Fire Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.