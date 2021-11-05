KAHOKA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Friday morning crash that left a Wyaconda driver with serious injuries.
According to the report, a 2016 Ford F350 driven by Cletus J. Eicher, 21, of Argyle, Iowa was heading west around 10:40 a.m. on Highway Y, three miles southwest of Kahoka. Eicher attempted to turn left, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by Jason D. Birky, 44, of Wyaconda, Mo.
MSHP noted that neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Birky was taken by helicopter to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.
