ARBELA, Mo. —A Wyaconda, Mo. man was seriously injured Thursday morning when the truck he was driving rolled over near Arbela.
According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Dodge Ram truck driven by Caleb J. Doyle, 24, of Wyaconda, was heading south on Mo. Route A at 5 a.m. Thursday. About a half mile south of Arbela, the truck went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Doyle, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the truck. He was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department, the Scotland County Ambulance, and Gorin first responders.