ETNA, Mo. — A Wyaconda man was injured Tuesday morning when his car overturned in Scotland County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1998 Buick Century driven by Jesse L. Thompson, 21, of Wyaconda, was heading west on Mo. 1, about a mile south of Etna. The Buick went off the right side of the road around 6 a.m., hitting an embankment and overturning.
Thompson was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the MSHP report, Thompson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department and Gorin Fire and Rescue.