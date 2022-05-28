RUTLEDGE, Mo. — A Wyaconda, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Scotland County Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jo A. Prough, 70, of Wyaconda was heading wet on Missouri Route A at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, about two miles east of Rutledge, when the car went off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox, and overturned.
Prough, who was reportedly wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to the North East Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department, Gorin Fire Department, and the Rutledge Fire Department.
