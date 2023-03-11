When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a business owner like my dad.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling – enjoying the warm weather in the south.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 12:45 am
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I like to count everything in sight.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching our children graduate from college.
It really stinks when … the Cardinals lose a game.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Content.
I always laugh when …
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus Christ, Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan. I know they could teach me something worthwhile.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a walk and not think.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … determined to be successful.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Earl Campbell, and I got a signed jersey.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … talk with my dad.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … spend money on expensive toys.
America should be more concerned about … treating everyone else like you want to be treated.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … State Farm memorabilia.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … the sports news.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Accept that your best is always good enough.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … old music.
I always get sentimental when … I see my grandchildren learn something new.
The older I get, the more I realize … the less I know.
If I had one "do-over," I would … spend more time with my grandpa.
My favorite item of clothing is … my state championship sweatshirt from 2012. Two of my daughters were on the team, so it is special.
If I've learned anything at all … It is to be slow to talk, quick to listen. I never learn anything when I’m talking.
Craig Spratt, 59, has been a State Farm agent for 27 years. Spratt, who grew up in Philadelphia, Mo., has been married 36 years and has five children and 10 grandchildren.
