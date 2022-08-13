When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a social worker and advocate for the needy.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a social worker and advocate for the needy.
What would you rather be doing right now? Working on a visual arts project.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I’m deathly afraid of rodents.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Unveiling of the local black history museum in 2011.
It really stinks when … people have poor manners.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate.
I always laugh when … I’m around family. Everyone is very funny.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather, who died when I was 5 years old. Harriet Tubman because of how she dealt with traitors and Dr. King to talk about how to get people involved.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … nap.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … funny.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Michael Jordan.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … have dinner with my children and grandchildren.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … move to an urban community.
America should be more concerned about … race relations, rampant hate.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … shoes.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … historical research.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? A mistake made more than once is a decision. Learn from it.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … an audiobook, a novel by a Black author.
I always get sentimental when … I’m around families loving on each other.
The older I get, the more I realize … how short life is and how important it is to make myself memorable to my grandchildren.
If I had one "do-over," I would … not waste my youth on junk.
My favorite item of clothing is … a T-shirt with my mom’s image, which gives me an opportunity to talk about her.
If I've learned anything at all … Anything worth having is worth fighting for.
G. Faye Dant, 73, a 1967 Hannibal High School graduate, is a retired human resources professional with significant experience in community history and education.
