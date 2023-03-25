When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I liked working with the paperwork!
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:45 am
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I liked working with the paperwork!
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging out at Daytona Beach.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I collect magnets and ornaments from places I’ve visited.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating from college with a four-year degree.
It really stinks when … drivers don’t use blinkers!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Loyal.
I always laugh when … I visit with friends and family.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandpa Martin. I would want him to meet my husband and son.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … drink a Dr. Pepper Zero and watch one of my favorite TV shows.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Kevin Harvick. I got his autograph when he was in the garage during practice at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona in 2018.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a St. Louis Cardinals game.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … leave my home area.
America should be more concerned about … taking care of our own jobs, resources and people. I don’t believe we should rely on others for things we can make happen ourselves. There are lots of homeless folks and distressed veterans that need help in our own country.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … shoes.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Google. You can find information about anything you have a question on.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Work hard and be honest, from my parents growing up.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … ‘80s, country or dance music.
I always get sentimental when … I hear certain hymns at church. It reminds me of special people in my life who have passed.
The older I get, the more I realize … life moves too fast. Stop and enjoy the now.
If I had one "do-over," I would … get into the travel industry.
My favorite item of clothing is … my Mizzou and Cardinals hoodies. I love my teams all the time!
If I've learned anything at all … it’s to be kinder, to remember God’s grace for me and share His grace with others.
Leslie O’Brien, 50, works in customer service and accounts receivable at Golden Ruler Business Centre in Hannibal, Mo., and has been there going on 24 years. Married for 15 years, O’Brien has a 12-year-old son. O’Brien grew up in Hannibal and currently lives outside of Palmyra.
Staff Writer
