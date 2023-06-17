When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. My mom was a teacher with Head Start, and I thought she was amazing. To be the one to open the world of learning to young kids is so important.

What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing in my pool. It is the one place I can let everything go and not have to think or stress about anything, or make decisions.

Nancy Goellner, 59, and her husband Bill both were born and raised in Palmyra, Mo. Married 39 years, they have two daughters, two sons-in-law, one grandson and another on the way. She is an assistant vice president/branch manager with Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri in Palmyra.

