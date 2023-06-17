When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. My mom was a teacher with Head Start, and I thought she was amazing. To be the one to open the world of learning to young kids is so important.
What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing in my pool. It is the one place I can let everything go and not have to think or stress about anything, or make decisions.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am terribly frightened of frogs!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being the organizer of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce Flag Day Parade. It fills my heart with pride to be able to honor our nation and our flag during this annual event.
It really stinks when … it’s a beautiful day out and I’m stuck inside unable to enjoy it.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Busy. I always have something going on.
I always laugh when … I’m with my cousin Kelly. She is my best friend, and we have the most fun when we are together.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus, because I can’t wait to be in his presence. And my Mom and Dad. They passed away in their 50s, and I still have so much I want to talk about with them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax on my deck with family or a good book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … very shy. I wasn’t very social.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I got to meet Adam Wainwright and be there for his first public concert in Springfield, Ill.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go visit either one of my daughters or go to a Cardinals game.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go bungee jumping or skydiving.
America should be more concerned about … supporting local small businesses and local farmers. They are what makes our communities great.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … tomatoes. I really don’t like tomatoes, and everyone else thinks they are the best food ever.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … I hate to say it, but Facebook is my downfall.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I remember my Dad telling me “if you borrow something, always give it back in as good or better shape as when you got it.”
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … KLOVE. The music brings peace to my heart.
I always get sentimental when … I see my daughters being successful and happy. I am so very proud of them.
The older I get, the more I realize … we need to live life to the fullest. Enjoy every minute of it. We can have a career and still have fun.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have gone to college.
My favorite item of clothing is … a Mizzou sweatshirt that belonged to my Uncle Paul. He passed away a few years ago, and I miss him very much.
If I've learned anything at all … it is to choose joy every day.
Nancy Goellner, 59, and her husband Bill both were born and raised in Palmyra, Mo. Married 39 years, they have two daughters, two sons-in-law, one grandson and another on the way. She is an assistant vice president/branch manager with Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri in Palmyra.
