When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a neonatal intensive care unit nurse because I liked the idea of helping babies or an astronomer because I love all things space-related.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking in the mountains.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a neonatal intensive care unit nurse because I liked the idea of helping babies or an astronomer because I love all things space-related.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking in the mountains.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I once won an Oreo stacking contest for a grocery store in my childhood hometown.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I can’t pick just one — it’s any time my children put forth their best effort.
It really stinks when … I can’t think of the right words to express myself.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Organized.
I always laugh when … I hear my kids laughing uncontrollably. Their belly laughs are the most hilarious thing!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my grandmother because I would like her to see how big my kiddos have gotten since she passed away. I would invite Jami A., my childhood best friend, so that we could catch up. She and I only see each other about every five to seven years. I also would invite Travis Pastrana, as I can only imagine the joy it would bring my children and husband to share their own dirt bike riding stories with him.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … enjoy a bath with Lush bath bombs.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … determined and loud.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to the mountains.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … let my children have a pet snake.
America should be more concerned about … understanding that it’s OK to not be the “best” at everything. Not everything is a competition.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … ponytail holders.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … check the weather. I always like to be prepared for what may come.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I read it online, so I don’t know who gets the credit: “You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do.”
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … classic country.
I always get sentimental when … I think about how quickly my children are growing up.
The older I get, the more I realize … I am not in control. Things don’t always go the way I have planned, and there are many instances in which I can’t control that.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have taken my children to see their great-grandmother more often.
My favorite item of clothing is … my best-fitting pair of jeans. They are from a company that doesn’t make them anymore, and it’s really hard to find a good pair in my size.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s OK to make mistakes. You just have to use what you learned from those mistakes to motivate yourself to try again.
Nichole Gard, 36, is the gifted and talented teacher for the Palmyra R-1 School District. She is married to Will and has two children, William and Leah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.